Transcript for Window-washing superhero team brings smiles at children's hospital

America strong. A viewer sending me this one, asking, isn't this the best? 9-year-old Jake was told there were heroes on the way. Oh, my goodness! Reporter: A team of superheroes rappelling down the side of blank children's hospital in Des Moines, waving to those little heroes inside. Look at that, he's got his spidey web. Reporter: Inside, dad, Colby Allen, holding his 10-month-old son, Boone, touching the glass hand to hand with spider-man. The masked men are from Larry's window cleaning service in des Moines. To see one of their favorite people come flying into their very room, and give them that big smile. Reporter: Captain America, Jessie schwartz-vah-trauber, waving hello. On the far left, Batman, John newton. The flash, Jesse Howard, flashing a smile. The way they light up once they see us, it's just awesome. Reporter: And the parents, thankful. One last wave. The next call awaits for the window washers who are America strong. ????????????

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.