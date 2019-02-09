Transcript for Winds reach 145 mph as Dorian closes in on Florida

Back now tonight, tracking hurricane Dorian. The newest forecast, the track and meteorologist rob Marciano, live tonight in Melbourne, Florida. Even a slight shift here, rob, and we'll see a big difference. Reporter: For sure, David. The next 36 hours are critical, really, for Florida. Let's show you the track. This thing, we expect it to be on the move tonight and by tomorrow morning, Jupiter and west palm beach are going to be feeling winds of 50, 60, maybe 70 miles per hour. This time tomorrow night, Melbourne right here. We'll feel those effects. Jacksonville shortly after that. Very susceptible to surge, as is Savannah and Charles on the. As we head to Friday, potentially a landfall across North Carolina. If that line, that track goes to the west by 20 miles, we're talking about, high impact, destructive event. The next week, really, for the southeast is going to be bad. David? Thank you, rob. And to ginger, as well. All whole team in Six captains.

