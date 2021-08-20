Wings of American, Alaska Airlines jets bump at airport

More
Both planes were on the tarmac at Hollywood Burbank Airport when their wings hit each other as one of the aircraft was being towed.
0:13 | 08/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wings of American, Alaska Airlines jets bump at airport

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"Both planes were on the tarmac at Hollywood Burbank Airport when their wings hit each other as one of the aircraft was being towed.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79569541","title":"Wings of American, Alaska Airlines jets bump at airport","url":"/WNT/video/wings-american-alaska-airlines-jets-bump-airport-79569541"}