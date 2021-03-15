Transcript for Winter storm brings snow to Wyoming and Colorado

We're going to turn next to that monster storm over the weekend, it brought blizzard conditions across much of Colorado, Wyoming. Families trapped in their cars for hours. And now a new storm on the move tonight. Rob Marciano from Denver. Reporter: That monster of a winter storm brought up to four feet of snow to parts of Wyoming and paralyzed much of Colorado. Overnight, first responders struggling to get to dozens of cars stranded on interstates and around Denver's airport. There's drifts about six or seven feet high, in between all the cars. Reporter: Josh pagliano and his family thought they could make the three-mile drive to their hotel. They were rescued after more than nine hours. This is one heck of a storm. I can tell you that. Reporter: There's a piece of heavy equipment stuck in a snow bank. These two big 4 by 4s, that one with chains, they fell victim to this storm. There are dozens of abandoned cars down this road, as far as the eye can see. The storm pushing east today. With more pileups spotted near Minneapolis. The same system spanning more than seven confirmed tornadoes in the Texas panhandle, where they are bracing for more severe weather on Tuesday. David, this storm is still dynamic with a tornado on the ground just southeast of Kansas City moments ago. That's where the center is and it's pushing snow now into Chicago. Shouldn't be a lot there. That wintry mix pushes to the east where the cold air is in the northeast tomorrow. That's when it loses power. Not a lot of accumulation there. But that's when this next storm drops into plains. Big-time hail and damaging winds across Texas and Oklahoma. That pushes across the Mississippi on Wednesday. That's where we expect the likelihood of seeing strong tornadoes. Little Rock, Memphis into Birmingham. I'm worried about Wednesday. We'll be watching it with you, rob, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.