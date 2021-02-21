-
Now Playing: MLB and NBA put new COVID protocols in place
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccine distribution interrupted in US
-
Now Playing: 6 million vaccines delayed by weather as Pfizer adjusts storage requirements
-
Now Playing: Why COVID-19 cases are declining
-
Now Playing: Debunking the false reason some women are hesitant to get the COVID vaccine
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Texans still without water after historic winter storm
-
Now Playing: Pfizer to study effects of vaccine in pregnant women
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Millions in Texas still without clean water
-
Now Playing: Why some nutritionists say you should eat a bigger meal at lunch
-
Now Playing: Pfizer announces clinical trial to test efficacy of COVID vaccine for pregnant women
-
Now Playing: COVID vaccine delays
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, February 18, 2021
-
Now Playing: Latinos pummeled by pandemic
-
Now Playing: Can your job require a COVID-19 vaccine?
-
Now Playing: Winter weather slows delivery of vaccine doses across US
-
Now Playing: LaKeith Stanfield opens up about going to therapy
-
Now Playing: Heart-healthy cinnamon-raisin oatmeal bites
-
Now Playing: ‘Married to Medicine’ doctors on medical appointments you shouldn’t miss
-
Now Playing: California Rep. Jackie Speier talks immigration, COVID-19 relief package