Transcript for Wisconsin bus driver rescued lone toddler on freeway

disturbing site in Milwaukee. An alert bus driver spotting a toddler barefoot and alone in the freezing cold. Here's ABC's Alex Perez tonight. Reporter: Tonight, this Milwaukee bus driver is being hailed a hero. It was before 8:30 A.M. When this sight made her heart drop. A baby girl wandering the cold streets, barefoot in a diaper and a onesie. The driver wastes no time, stops the bus, dodges traffic and gets to the girl. The terrified driver cradling the girl back on the bus. Oh, my god. Oh, my god. I'm shaking. Oh, I am, too. Reporter: A passenger giving up her coat on this cold day back in December to cover the girl until police arrived. The child, one of nine lost or missing kids Milwaukee bus drivers have gotten to safety in recent years. She was honored for her quick thinking. If I find myself in same situation, I will, of course, again help. Always. Reporter: David, luckily, the girl was not injured. Authorities say her mother, who was watching her, may suffer from mental health issues. David?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.