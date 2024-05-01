Wisconsin middle school locked down over active shooter outside building

A 14 year old suspect died in a confrontation with police after being reported as an active shooter outside a Wisconsin middle school. The teen was carrying what appeared to be a long gun.

May 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live