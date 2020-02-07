Transcript for WNBA star helps overturn man’s conviction after 20 years in prison

Next, to that powerful moment. A prisoner walked free. His convict overturned after more than 20 years behind bars. There to see him walk free, the superstar basketball player who put her career on hold to fight for his freedom. ABC's Adrienne Bankert has the story. Reporter: Tonight, after more than 20 years in prison, Jonathan Irons is a free man, walking out of a Missouri prison thanks to help from wnba star Maya Moore. In that moment I just -- I really felt like I could rest. Reporter: After four wnba championships and two olympic medals, Moore put her career on hold to help in the case. I'm absolutely elated and thankful just to be here in this moment right now. Reporter: In 2007 the two Reporter: The two con verdicted in 2007 through a Missouri ministry. At the age of 16, Irons had been tried as an adult and sentenced to 50 years in prison for assault and burglary. Moore and his lawyers seeing holes in the prosecution. The case finally overturned in March, paving the way for iron us, now 40, to be released on Wednesday. I'm free. Praise the lord hallelujah I'm free hall lie Ya! When I stepped away, I just really wanted to shift my priorities and be able to be more available and present. Reporter: Moore has changed Irons' life. Irons says that he wants to advocate on behalf of people like him with their cases. Thank you, Adrienne. When we come back, the shocking video under

