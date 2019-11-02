Transcript for Woman gets 15 months in prison for urging man to kill himself

school student and her hope to avoid prison after her conviction. She sent text messages to her high school boyfriend, urging him to kill himself. He did. Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Reporter: Nearly five years after Conrad Roy III committed suicide in his truck, the woman who urged him to do it is going to prison. Miss Carter will now be taken into custody. Reporter: Michelle Carter showing no emotion as she was led away to begin a 15-month sentence after the highest court in Massachusetts upheld her conviction. Carter was 17 and Roy 18 when he took his own life by filling his truck with carbon monoxide in 2014. In dozens of text messages revealed at trial, Carter pushed Roy to end his life and chastised him when he hesitated. When Roy texted her saying "I'm freaking out again, I'm overthinking." Carter responded, "I thought you wanted to do this. The time is right and you're ready. You just need to do it." And when Roy's truck was filling with carbon monoxide and he got out, she called him and convinced him to go back in. Carter's defense attorney says this case is legally not over, and that they fully intend to file an appeal with the us supreme court. David? Gio, thank you.

