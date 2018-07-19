Woman charged after 8-month-old rescued from hot car

More
The woman, a nurse in the ER, said she thought she'd dropped off her four children at a relative's house.
1:19 | 07/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman charged after 8-month-old rescued from hot car

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56703284,"title":"Woman charged after 8-month-old rescued from hot car","duration":"1:19","description":"The woman, a nurse in the ER, said she thought she'd dropped off her four children at a relative's house.","url":"/WNT/video/woman-charged-month-rescued-hot-car-56703284","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.