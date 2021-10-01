Woman extradited to NYC to face charges after allegedly assaulting Black teenager

More
Authorities arrested Miya Ponsetto in California after she was seen on video allegedly assaulting a Black teenager after accusing him of stealing her phone.
1:32 | 01/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman extradited to NYC to face charges after allegedly assaulting Black teenager

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:32","description":"Authorities arrested Miya Ponsetto in California after she was seen on video allegedly assaulting a Black teenager after accusing him of stealing her phone. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75155437","title":"Woman extradited to NYC to face charges after allegedly assaulting Black teenager","url":"/WNT/video/woman-extradited-nyc-face-charges-allegedly-assaulting-black-75155437"}