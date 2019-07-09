Woman falls 500 feet to her death hiking at Yosemite National Park

Danielle Burnett was trying to reach the top of a Half Dome and was on the steepest part of the trail, park officials said.
0:13 | 09/07/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman falls 500 feet to her death hiking at Yosemite National Park

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

