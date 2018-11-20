Transcript for Woman who fell to her death on cruise did not want to go: Family

We've been reporting here on the grandmother and teacher that plunged overboard on a cruise. She did not survive. Tonight, her children are now speaking out for the first time about what they say their mother said right before that trip. Here's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Tonight, almarosa and Leo Tenorio's children breaking their silence, telling ABC news their mother feared going on the royal princess cruise ship, where she mysteriously fell to her death. My mom did not want to go on this cruise. She did not. Like blank point she didn't want to go. She knew something was going to happen. Reporter: Her ominous last words before going on vacation with her husband. The night before they left, my mom hugged me for a good five minutes and I was like -- I was kind of curious, about, like, why so long? And then I asked her, and she was said, "Well, it might be the last hug you get from me." Reporter: The FBI investigation remains active. Local reports say she was seen struggling with an unidentified man. Aruban officials questioned her husband and say he is not a suspect at this time. We lost our mom, I don't want to be losing my dad at the same time. Reporter: In a statement to ABC news, Leo Tenorio saying in part, "It was suicide. I was the only one there and it will haunt me forever." David, the children are waiting for the FBI to complete its case, why local officials are saying she died of unnatural causes. David? Victor, thank you. Overseas tonight, in

