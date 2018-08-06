Woman who kidnapped baby 20 years ago from hospital gets 18 years in prison

More
She'd claimed that she was in an abusive marriage and depressed after a miscarriage when she took the baby.
1:14 | 06/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman who kidnapped baby 20 years ago from hospital gets 18 years in prison

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55759164,"title":"Woman who kidnapped baby 20 years ago from hospital gets 18 years in prison","duration":"1:14","description":"She'd claimed that she was in an abusive marriage and depressed after a miscarriage when she took the baby. ","url":"/WNT/video/woman-kidnapped-baby-20-years-ago-hospital-18-55759164","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.