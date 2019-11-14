Woman living in car with 2 dogs gets home, thanks to 2 best friends

Melissa Akacha and Jennifer Husband-Elsier reached out to strangers on Nextdoor when they saw Lynn Schutzman living in a Target parking lot.
1:35 | 11/14/19

{"duration":"1:35","description":"Melissa Akacha and Jennifer Husband-Elsier reached out to strangers on Nextdoor when they saw Lynn Schutzman living in a Target parking lot.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66990261","title":"Woman living in car with 2 dogs gets home, thanks to 2 best friends","url":"/WNT/video/woman-living-car-dogs-home-best-friends-66990261"}