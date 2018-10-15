Woman plunges to her death after parachute fails

Investigators said she was using her own equipment; the skydiving facility has been linked to at least 15 deaths since 1999.
10/15/18

Transcript for Woman plunges to her death after parachute fails
The deadly skydiving accident in Lodi California one plunging two were death but her parachute failed to properly open investigators say she was using around equipment. Authorities say the Lodi parachute center has been linked to at least fifteen deaths since 1999. The FBI raided the pistons earlier this year the company tonight says it's why operating.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

