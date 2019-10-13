Transcript for Woman shot dead in her own house by police

We move on to a deadly police shooting in Texas. A concern's neighbor's call ending with a woman killed in her own home. Body cam video showing the officer moments before he opens fire. The neighbor said he only asked for someone to check on her. Here's Zachary kiesch. Reporter: Growing anger tonight in ft. Worth after a 28-year-old black woman was shot and killed inside her own home by police. Put your hands up. Show me your hands! Reporter: It all began after a concerned neighbor noticed her front door was open and called a police non-emergency line asking for a welfare check. Body camera footage shows the responding officer walking through a gate to the back of the house, then turning toward the window and shouting a command. Put your hands up. Show me your hands! Reporter: Within seconds, firing one deadly shot through the window. The woman, atatiana Jefferson, died on the scene. Police saying the officer perceived a threat. But the neighbor who originally called the police, tonight stunned. All they needed to do was knock on the door. Reporter: The police say they recovered a firearm on the scene, but have not said whether or not it was near the body. Local religious leaders and activists are demanding justice. Let's tell it like it is. She was massacred in her own house. Reporter: The body camera video shows the officer never identified himself before firing his gun. The officer, who was hired last year, has been placed on administrative leave.

