Woman swims with killer whales off coast of New Zealand

At first, Judie Johnson thought she'd been joined by dolphins as she swam along Hahei Beach.
0:13 | 12/12/18

The surprise in the water Judy Johnson was suddenly surrounded while swimming in New Zealand by three plate full killer whales off hockey beach. At first she says she thought they were dolphins she called it a life changing experience.

