Woman in vegetative state gives birth at Phoenix facility

More
Police are collecting DNA from male staffers in an attempt to identify the father amid allegations of sexual assault and patient neglect.
0:28 | 01/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman in vegetative state gives birth at Phoenix facility

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60270881,"title":"Woman in vegetative state gives birth at Phoenix facility","duration":"0:28","description":"Police are collecting DNA from male staffers in an attempt to identify the father amid allegations of sexual assault and patient neglect.","url":"/WNT/video/woman-vegetative-state-birth-phoenix-facility-60270881","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.