Woman who worked for Jeffrey Epstein: 'I knew something was wrong'

Maria Farmer said in a lawsuit her experience with him and socialite Ghislaine Maxwell took a dark turn when she was sexually assaulted.
2:29 | 01/10/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman who worked for Jeffrey Epstein: 'I knew something was wrong'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

