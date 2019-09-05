2 women hold hands as they finish Pittsburgh marathon

A heartwarming photo captured the moment that the final two runners crossed the finish line of the Pittsburgh Marathon hand-in-hand, showing their sportsmanship and camaraderie.
1:18 | 05/09/19

Transcript for 2 women hold hands as they finish Pittsburgh marathon

