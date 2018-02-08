Worker lauded for inviting teen with autism to help him stock supermarket

The teen's family started a GoFundMe for the employee; the store offered the teen a part-time job as a stocker.
2:14 | 08/02/18

fore you bin an pin. Strong. Every night here. And when W sawthis, W kne we had to share it. Kindness tt go unanswer. Yoe watching a sim of kine Put another one. Raus' super market u'emfully gee Joan allowing a young Omer who seemed interested in hisob help him stock stigerator. He's so gon. That customer, r-old Jan Edwards from baton uge. As AUT a 'S nonvbal. Ck's fathe sid, his cell phone, and you can hear howoved he is by the kindness sho to I'm watching a miraclen action. "I'm watg a miracl" says, his sonnteracting W that Y wo. He's an autistic child. He would 3 minutes. Jack Ryan's family was so eful, his sister first sharing the kind deedn facebook.alk about andup you ma" shewriting. Applaudinghe grocery STO worker, Jordan, for B kind her brother. And then, Joan wo. A go fund me page set up T help sendim to college, already raisinre than $50,000 tonight. Hi. Today, the family sending us a message This M Ryan. --jack,oo at brother Tonight, they want to T one who outbout their brher. For my family to watch the video a to S him having an somegt mht nn -- it might mean nothing to other people. Other 17-year-olds, they get excited when T debt a date the om. Tas his sing moment S, you kn, T was jack Ryan's prom,s was,his was his big day.ack a store. He's bee part Tim job. The community also reaching T to help dan, the worker, than could have . The are jac and Jordans I ) I won!!!!

