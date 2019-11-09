Transcript for 5 workers stabbed with pocket knife in Florida: Police

tonight to the workplace stabbing rampage playing out today in Tallahassee. A worker minutes after showing up to work pulling out a knife and attacking his colleagues. Some jumping in, trying to stop him. ABC's Victor Oquendo is on the scene in Tallahassee tonight. Reporter: Tonight, Tallahassee police say the stabbing spree at this workplace could have been much worse if not for the heroic actions of coworkers who fought back. Several employees armed themselves with whatever they could and tried to engage him and actually held him at bay at one point while officers were arriving. Reporter: 41-year-old antwann brown in custody authorities say he clocked in at 8:00 this morning at dyke industries, but after some kind of disconstitute, was told to clock out at 8:20. Just 13 minutes later, police receiving their first call about the stabbings. From what we know now, it appears he had sought out certain victims. Reporter: Five employees were stabbed with what was described as a common pocket knife and transported to the hospital. One of them in serious condition, but expected to survive. Horrible scene there. Victor Oquendo joins us live outside the scene and police are still working to determine a motive tonight, Victor? Reporter: That's right, David. Police say the suspect appeared to target specific people, but there is no word on a motive. They say he only worked here for a few months and there were no issues until today. David? Victor, thank you. We reported last night here

