Transcript for World Cup frenzy on the eve of US Women's semifinal match

Finally tonight, we've got it. World cup fever. Team usa takes on England in the semifinals tomorrow. If you have to work, the players say, tell your boss you're not coming in. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight, world cup excitement at a fever pitch on the eve of that do or die semifinal. Usa versus England. I've got to say, America have got that ruthless streak of wanting to win. Usa! Usa! Reporter: American fans sporting their red, white and blue from times square to Go usa! Go usa! Go usa! Go usa! Reporter: Even Oprah joining in. Goal! U.S.! Reporter: The indomitable Megan rapinoe explains what's behind her bold celebration pose. You are sort of on the stage, so, I guess I'm looking at myself as a performer and trying to entertain. Reporter: England is a worthy opponent. Tuesday's showdown will feature powerhouses Ellen white and you will si brauns. Team usa hopes fans at home will get some time off to watch the game. Everybody's been super stoked and has been getting out of work to cheer us on. Reporter: Counting on love from the states and here in the stands as they move one step closer to another championship. They rock. We follow them anywhere. Reporter: Adrienne Bankert, ABC news, Lyon, France. We will be cheering the team thank you for watching. I'm Cecilia Vega. Hope to see you right back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.