-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O'Hara speak ahead of next World Cup game
-
Now Playing: USA heads to semifinals of Women's World Cup
-
Now Playing: Violent protest in streets of Hong Kong
-
Now Playing: Outrage sparked by reports of private CBP Facebook group
-
Now Playing: Trump: Iran 'playing with fire'
-
Now Playing: World Cup frenzy on the eve of US Women's semifinal match
-
Now Playing: Rome engulfed in smoke after vegetation fire breaks out
-
Now Playing: Worldwide celebrations on final day of Pride month
-
Now Playing: Trump and Kim Jong Un meet in North Korea
-
Now Playing: Hong Kong protesters rally against extradition bill
-
Now Playing: LGBTQ Pride Parade, Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, 2019 European Games
-
Now Playing: Demonstrators clash with police in Hong Kong
-
Now Playing: US prepares for semifinal World Cup game against England
-
Now Playing: Giant waterspout forms over lake in Canada
-
Now Playing: Family guides baby turtles to ocean in Australia
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan welcome Yankees and Red Sox
-
Now Playing: Hong Kong protestors clash with police
-
Now Playing: Harry and Meghan's baby, Archie, to have private christening
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Monday, July 1, 2019
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Explosion rocks Afghanistan