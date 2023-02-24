World landmarks glow blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine

The Empire State Building in New York City, the Eiffel Tower in France and the Sydney Opera House in Australia were lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag as the conflict marks one year.

February 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live