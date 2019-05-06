Transcript for World War II veteran takes to the skies over Normandy to honor the fallen

And finally tonight, from normandy, the American paratrooper who made the journey back at 97 and made that jump again. Tom rice was here on d-day 75 years ago, and today, he was back flying over normandy again. In 1944, staff sergeant rice was with the 101st airborne division, flying in a c-47 when he jumped out over normandy. And watch as he made that jump again today into roughly the same spot where he jumped in 1944. After the war, he became a high school teacher for 44 years in San Diego. He had earned a bronze star and a purple heart for his service and all these years later, he trained six months for this day. You okay? Reporter: It was a bumpy landing, but he was just fine with it. You okay, sir? Okay. Beautiful jump, beautiful everything was perfect. Reporter: 75 years later, he wanted to honor the brothers he lost. Even though I am almost 97 years of age, I still like the activities associated with jumping. I do it as a commemoration for d-day, for those who were killed, captured, injured. It's important to remember the event of d-day, because we made history. Incredible. 97. And we salute staff sergeant rice tonight. I'm David Muir. I'll see you right back here tomorrow night from normandy.

