World War II veterans make trek to Normandy for D-Day anniversary

More
Harold Himmelsbach was just 18 when he was awakened at 3 a.m. on a ship June 6, 1944, and told to get his gear as explosions occurred around him.
6:55 | 06/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for World War II veterans make trek to Normandy for D-Day anniversary

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:55","description":"Harold Himmelsbach was just 18 when he was awakened at 3 a.m. on a ship June 6, 1944, and told to get his gear as explosions occurred around him.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63462928","title":"World War II veterans make trek to Normandy for D-Day anniversary","url":"/WNT/video/world-war-ii-veterans-make-trek-normandy-day-63462928"}