-
Now Playing: High winds overturn 20 semitrailers in Kansas
-
Now Playing: Fossils of newly discovered ancient penguin species suggest they were over 5 ft. tall
-
Now Playing: New Jersey family attacked by wolf while camping in Canada
-
Now Playing: Close call when large section of cliff breaks off, landing feet away from kayakers
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old girl in North Carolina sells lemonade to help babies in need
-
Now Playing: Connecticut police stop New York Yankees general manager at gunpoint
-
Now Playing: Teen spike in severe lung damage likely caused by vaping, doctors warn
-
Now Playing: Mom of 12-year-old boy seen beaten in bullying attack last year sues LA school
-
Now Playing: Rep. Steve King questions if human population would exist without 'rape and incest'
-
Now Playing: Worst of damaging storms is gone but plains, South still at risk for severe weather
-
Now Playing: Obituary for alleged Dayton shooter from Ohio funeral home sparks outrage
-
Now Playing: Jeffrey Epstein's guards suspected of falsifying records of welfare checks
-
Now Playing: Radiation spiked following Russian explosion despite officials denying fallout
-
Now Playing: Police investigating motive in deadly rush hour traffic stop gun battle
-
Now Playing: Timeline of Dayton shooting becomes clearer with new images, video
-
Now Playing: Facebook confirms recording users' audio chats on Messenger app
-
Now Playing: Placido Domingo performances cancelled following accusations of sexual harassment
-
Now Playing: 14-year-old girl killed by falling rocks in Montana national park
-
Now Playing: 10-month-old rescued from hot car after mom locks keys inside
-
Now Playing: Grandma-grandson duo road trip to 29 US national parks and counting