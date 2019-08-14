Transcript for Worst of damaging storms is gone but plains, South still at risk for severe weather

Next to dangerous weather we're watching at this hour. In the central plains, multiple tornadoes. I-70 closed across Kansas. Extreme flooding in Illinois triggering a water rescue. And scorching heat from Florida to California, reaching 115 degrees or more. Let's get to rob Marciano, live in Chicago tonight. Hey, rob. Reporter: So far, so good compared to yesterday in the midwest. But already a severe thunderstorm watch for eastern Colorado, until 9:00 P.M. Tonight. And we could see large hail like last night. And the front drifting into the deep south may trigger flash flooding. Heat and humidity from Atlanta. It could very well be the hottest day of the year. David?

