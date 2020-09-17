Transcript for 1-year-old baby reacts to hearing mother’s voice for 1st time

Finally tonight here, America strong. The baby and his mother's voice. Maison Mcmillan, born in Richmond, Virginia, 4 months premature weighing just 1 pound. Hey, bud. He would spend 158 days in the NICU. Gaining strength. His families and doctors, though, began to realize that Maison could not hear them. But this week at vcu children's hospital, Maison was getting fitted for his hearing AIDS. Sitting on his mother's lap. Watch as he hears his mother's voice for the first time. Hi! Can you hear me? Hi, baby. Hi! You can hear me? Yeah. Good job! Yeah, you can hear me. Yeah. Hi. Can you say hi? Do you like that? Do you like how everything sounds? Yeah! Maison and his mother and father right here tonight. Hi, David. All home together and all still smiling. Maison is so thrilled to be able to hear everything now. He just can't take his eyes off of whoever is speaking. Thank you so much for sharing Maison's video and telling his story. Say thank you. Thank you, guys. Yeah, good job! Yeah! We thank you and we love Maison's smile. Hard to beat that

