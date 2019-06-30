Transcript for A 2-year-old boy was killed by an E. coli infection he contracted from a petting zoo

Back now the tragedy at the San Diego fair. Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, parts of the San Diego county fair shut down after this 2-year-old boy was infected with E. Coli and died. He's upstairs now. A little angel. Reporter: Jedidiyah cabezuela's family says he visited one of his favorite attractions, the petting zoo, washing his hands afterwards. But four days later, they say he got sick. He was hurting so much he almost couldn't cry. Reporter: After several more days, health officials explain, a rare complication from E. Coli killed the toddler. Three other children who visited the fair were also sickened by the bacteria. Inspectors finding the E. Coli likely came from either the petting zoo, livestock exhibits, or pony rides. There is waste. Potentially a young child could touch it or walk in it or get it on their sneakers. It's hard to say. Reporter: Officials say that in at least two of the cases, the child did not wash his or her hands after being around animals, though there were reminders, as well as soap and water stations. Washing hands is very important. So when you are touching animals and livestock, always wash your hands for a good 20 seconds. Reporter: We're told the fair's animal exhibits will remain closed. And tonight, officials say the other children who were infected are recovering.

