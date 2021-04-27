6-year-old cancer patient gets hero’s welcome at school

Nathan Herber, who finished his final dose of chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma after 900 days of treatment, was welcomed back by more than 300 students in the school parking lot.
1:30 | 04/27/21

