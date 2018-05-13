5-year-old girl attacked by bear and dragged from her home

More
The girl's mother running from the house when she heard her daughter's screams.
1:28 | 05/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 5-year-old girl attacked by bear and dragged from her home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55136009,"title":"5-year-old girl attacked by bear and dragged from her home","duration":"1:28","description":"The girl's mother running from the house when she heard her daughter's screams.","url":"/WNT/video/year-girl-attacked-bear-dragged-home-55136009","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.