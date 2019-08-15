3-year-old girl in North Carolina sells lemonade to help babies in need

Ava Lewis has been selling lemonade made with her grandmother's recipe and using the money to buy supplies like diapers.
1:04 | 08/15/19

Transcript for 3-year-old girl in North Carolina sells lemonade to help babies in need

