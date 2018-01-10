Transcript for A year after Las Vegas massacre, bump stocks are still on sale

and it is hard to believe it's been one year now since the massacre in Las Vegas. 58 lives lost, 58 families changed forever. A makeshift memorial stale honors the victims. We have promised to stay on this story. And tonight, our team is back with this question -- after promises from the white house and others, are bump stocks, those attachments that allow a rifle to shoot like a machine gun, still for sale across this country? ABC's senior national correspondent Matt Gutman is back in Las Vegas tonight with what he found. Reporter: Investigators have poured over endless surveillance videos of Stephen paddock toting his deadly stockpile, but tonight, are no closer to determining his motive in the massacre. By all accounts, Steven paddock was an unremarkable man, whose movements leading up to October 1st didn't raise any suspicion. Reporter: Answers lost when paddock killed himself after firing at police through this door. Investigators now know his savings had plummeted, from $2 million to half a million dollars. In the wake of the tragedy, there was pressure to ban bump stocks, which enable a semiautomatic weapon to fire dozens of rounds a minute. Tonight, 12 months later, bump stocks remain on sale for less than $150. Do you still feel pain? Oh, yeah. Reporter: Because you still have that shrapnel in your body? Right. Reporter: Todd Wienke was shot three times while shielding oshia collins-waters from the bullets. No, I've been shot. And my response was, "Please don't die on me tonight." Reporter: They ferried others from the kill zone. Todd's shirt soaked with blood. But tonight, they're trading in that pain for a Vegas wedding. We both knew exactly where it had to be. It had to be Vegas and it had to be October 1st. He's my soulmate. He's my biggest support. And Matt Gutman with us live tonight from that memorial in Las Vegas. And Matt, you mentioned bump stocks still legal across the country. But today, the president when pressed on this a year later said there's going to be movement on this? Reporter: He did, David. He said, we're knocking out bump stocks. And that this would happen over the next few weeks or so. The jus distpt told us they have proposed a rule to ban bump stocks. That is still under review, and could last 90 days. David? Matt Gutman tonight, thank you. And meantime, the president is celebrating his biggest trade achievement yet, unveiling a new

