Transcript for 6-year-old sells lemonade to take mom out on date after father dies of colon cancer

Finally tonight, America and the 6-year-old boy who just made his father proud. This is 6-year-old Brady Campbell, his American flag, his smile and his now famous he was trying to raise money, not for himself, but to take his mother on a date. He got the idea from his father, Brandon, shortly before he lost him. His dad was battling colon cancer and he and his son came up with a plan to cheer up mommy. It was my idea and my dad's. And also I did it to raise money and also to take my mom on a date. Reporter: His father, Brandon, was just 37. And he would be proud of his son's bravery. He always wanted good to come from everything. He was the most positive person you'll ever meet. Reporter: The community heard about that stand, a police officer, firefighters, Denver's tower 27 showing up. Selfies with the firefighters in the rescue bucket. Brady earned $244, more than enough to take his mom on that date. Brady's a very sweet soul. He's always looking out for everybody else and he really learned that from his dad. It's pretty special, I know Brandon would be very, very proud. Brady, his mom and his dad surely smiling. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.