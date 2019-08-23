9-year-old sends encouraging letter to MLB player

Henry Frasca met with Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis after he sent him a note, telling him: "Everyone goes through a slump. Don't give up."
1:43 | 08/23/19

