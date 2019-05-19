Transcript for A 5-year-old struggling with hydrocephalus graduated pre-school after 20 surgeries

Finally tonight, the tiny preschool graduate. The big challenge. Tonight, why he is America strong. Reporter: At the crosswood preschool graduation in Marion, Ohio, a milestone for these young graduates, but for 5-year-old Blake mompher and his family, it will be life changing. We found out when I was 20 weeks pregnant that he was going to be born with spina bifida. Reporter: And the news got tougher. Blake's parents Megan and Eric also told that Blake also had hydrocephalus which affects the head and brain, that he would struggle to even walk. So any milestones were met with gratitude. Good job. Reporter: Now almost completely confined to a wheelchair, this brave little boy has had over 20 surgeries, 7 of them in the past three months. It was a lot of medical trauma. It definitely was the darkest time we'd had. Reporter: So his parents set a goal. It would be hard. Could Blake do it? I told his therapist, my goal for him is to walk at his preschool graduation. Reporter: And so the work began, months and months of teaching his legs how to move. Step, step, step. Reporter: So, like his friends, he could take those important next steps. He always gets really nervous when he's on the stage. Blake mompher. Reporter: Blake hitting his stride, and owning it. So when he came out smiling, it was like, wow. I just started crying, because your mind just flashes back to all those months in the hospitals and all those trials that you went though. Reporter: Mom wasn't the only one crying, the audience also erupting in cheers. They clapped for a long time, and it was very moving. As his father, this was the most prolonged period of time I've seen him smile. Just sheer happiness. Reporter: And Blake still can't stop smiling about it. His parents amazed and proud of their little guy's moment. He's our son, and we're blessed to have him in our life. He's taught us more about ourselves than anyone could have since he's been born. He's teaching us all. We thank Blake and his family for the story. We thank you for watching, gma in the morning. David Muir is right back here .

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.