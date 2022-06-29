7-year-old trick-or-treater fills empty Halloween candy bowl with his own supply

7-year-old boy Landon Barker, a trick-or-treater in Toms River, New Jersey, filled an empty Halloween candy bowl with his own candy.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live