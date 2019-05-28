Transcript for 4-year-old is victim of suspected mountain lion attack in California

To the index tonight in the four year old boy attacked by suspected Mountain Lion your San Diego the child was hiking with his father and a group. At a nature preserve when an animal then pounced at his head. The father throwing rocks to frighten away female Mountain Lion was later euthanize in the same area tonight authorities are trying to confirm whether was that animal the boy is recovering tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.