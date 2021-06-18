2 years after viral photo, little boy is cancer-free

Kaitlin Burge shared a photo of her daughter supporting her son, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. Two years later, Burge is cancer-free and back in school.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live