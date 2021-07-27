New York City, California announce vaccine rules

New York City will require all unvaccinated municipal workers to get weekly testing or otherwise must present proof of vaccination. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a similar mandate on Monday.
5:43 | 07/27/21

