New York City plans 9/11 ceremony

More
Due to the coronavirus, this year’s commemoration of the deadly terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001 will be a prerecorded reading of victims’ names by relatives.
0:12 | 07/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York City plans 9/11 ceremony

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"Due to the coronavirus, this year’s commemoration of the deadly terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001 will be a prerecorded reading of victims’ names by relatives. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72018324","title":"New York City plans 9/11 ceremony","url":"/WNT/video/york-city-plans-911-ceremony-72018324"}