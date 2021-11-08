New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces resignation

Andrew Cuomo continued to deny any claims of sexual harassment. He could still face misdemeanor charges in Albany from a criminal complaint filed by his former executive assistant.
5:50 | 08/11/21

{"duration":"5:50","description":"Andrew Cuomo continued to deny any claims of sexual harassment. He could still face misdemeanor charges in Albany from a criminal complaint filed by his former executive assistant. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79390278","title":"New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces resignation","url":"/WNT/video/york-gov-andrew-cuomo-announces-resignation-79390278"}