New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul: ‘I’m ready for this.’

Kathy Hochul, who will make history as New York’s first female governor, delivered her first address to the public on Wednesday since Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation.
3:07 | 08/12/21

