New York state legislature votes to strip Cuomo of emergency powers

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was granted emergency powers during the COVID-19 crisis. The decision came after The New York Times reported that the governor’s staff undercounted nursing home deaths in June.
2:11 | 03/06/21

New York state legislature votes to strip Cuomo of emergency powers

