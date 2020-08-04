New York suffers its highest single-day spike in deaths

More
Michigan has run out of personal protective equipment and a Louisiana parish has seen death rates more than double that of New York City.
7:01 | 04/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York suffers its highest single-day spike in deaths

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:01","description":"Michigan has run out of personal protective equipment and a Louisiana parish has seen death rates more than double that of New York City.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70030057","title":"New York suffers its highest single-day spike in deaths","url":"/WNT/video/york-suffers-highest-single-day-spike-deaths-70030057"}