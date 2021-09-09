Transcript for Young boy killed in a North Carolina high school gunfight

and to the investigation now under way after a horrific shooting in Charlotte, north Carolina. Authorities say this might have been over a high school dispute. Gunmen unloading at least 150 shots into a home, killing a sleeping 3-year-old boy. Police say it's part of a deadly string of shootings tied to, quote, simple disputes between students. Here's our senior national correspondent Steve osunsami. Reporter: Police in Charlotte, North Carolina, tonight want parents to take a good look at this surveillance video from Tuesday night. They say these are teenagers from local high schools in a gunfight in a residential neighborhood, seen firing off nearly 150 bullets shortly before midnight. And while it doesn't appear that any of the teenagers were seriously hurt, a 3-year-old who was asleep inside one on these homes was killed. His name is asiah Figueroa, and police say his 5-year-old sister was also asleep in home, and was grazed by a bullet, but survived. The police chief is telling the suspects tonight that he will find them. How can you wake up this morning knowing that your actions last night took the life of a 3-year-old who never got the opportunity to grow up and play and have fun? It just makes no sense that you could have such disregard for human life and not hold yourself accountable for that. Reporter: Police say that at least six shootings since the beginning of the week have been tied to, quote, simple disputes between students at the high school S. Four high schools have now been placed on what they're calling a modified lockdown. Police have increased their presence at the schools. Students have to remain inside their classrooms and are only allowed to move between classrooms when absolutely necessary. Just an awful situation. Steve, thank you.

