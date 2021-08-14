Young boy meets lifesaving donor

More
Jacob Parry spent 194 days in the hospital before receiving a bone marrow transplant from a stranger.
1:40 | 08/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Young boy meets lifesaving donor

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:40","description":"Jacob Parry spent 194 days in the hospital before receiving a bone marrow transplant from a stranger. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79460266","title":"Young boy meets lifesaving donor","url":"/WNT/video/young-boy-meets-lifesaving-donor-79460266"}