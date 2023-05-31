Young Celiac disease activist invited to the White House

Jax Bari, 10, has spoken out about more research and awareness for the millions of Americans who suffer from the autoimmune disorder.

May 31, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live