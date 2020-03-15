Transcript for Young performers impacted by the virus

Finally tonight, a positive note amid the coronavirus outbreak. The young performers impacted by the virus, letting us know the show must go on. For many famous Broadway stars like Laura Benanti, high school productions were unforgettable experiences. So when the coronavirus shut down high schools and their musicals, she posted this casting call on Twitter. If you want to sing a song you won't get to sing now, tag me. I want to see you. I want to hear it. Reporter: The post going viral. Responses from students around the country. This is Khadijah. she already has more than 200,000 views and counting. And take a listen to Matilda. some incredible voices.

